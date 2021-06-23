Beaverton
The 2021 Ms. Beaverton Scholarship Program will take place on June 26 at 7 p.m. at the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC) with a limited audience. The event will also be broadcast on Facebook Live from the pageant’s Facebook page. Each contestant has a unique background with different hobbies and community involvement.
Kaylin Noll is a junior at Beaverton High School, daughter of Richard Noll and Tonya Ott. Kaylin has participated in Madrigal for four years, performed with band for four years and she enjoys volunteering with the Beaverton Church of the Nazarene. In her free time, she likes to play the guitar, play in band, act and sing.
Alexis Fassett is a junior at BHS, daughter of Cheryl Fassett and John Wyrembelski. She is involved in volleyball, softball and basketball. After last year’s flood, she spent a lot of time helping people in the community to clean up. Alexis enjoys running, playing golf and spending time with friends and family. When alone, she loves to sing.
Becca Claypool is a junior at BHS, daughter of Randall and Michelle Claypool. She has been involved in volleyball, bowling, National Honors Society (NHS), and Michigan Business Professionals of America (BPA). Her hobbies include reading and dabbling with paints. She also enjoys hanging with her friends, boyfriend and taking care of her dog.
Elizabeth Hoag is a junior at BHS, daughter of Robert and Carol Hoag. She is involved in NHS, bowling, softball, volleyball, 4-H, drama and church. In her spare time, she enjoys reading, writing, working with her sheep and watching films.
Stella Govitz is a senior at BHS, daughter of Rusty and Leanne Govitz. She is active in student government as the president, she is also involved with NHS, pom pons, and BPA. In her spare time, she enjoys writing articles, astrology, fashion, and volunteering for campaigns.
The number of people allowed in-person at the event will be limited, with no ticket sales available at the door. The tickets are available for pre-sale at Flower Scents in Beaverton, located at 100 Ross St. The tickets will remain available until either sold out or until June 26 at 11 a.m.
The Beaverton Acitivity Center is located at 106 Tonkin St. in Beaverton and is where the scholarship pageant is traditionally held. For those who are unable to obtain one of the limited tickets to the event, it will also be available to be viewed online via livestream on the Miss Beaverton Scholarship Pageant Facebook page.
The 2020 Ms. Beaverton, Sydney Compton will be at the event to award this year’s winner. A runner-up and second runner-up will also be announced at the event. Good luck to all contestants!