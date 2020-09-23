A major issue that seems to be getting lost in this year’s election is our care of the environment. As Christians and non-believers alike, we have the power to enhance our environment or to poison it. Every material thing we have, including our bodies were created by God, by way of the earth. Think about it for a minute. Our food comes from the earth. The air we breathe, the water we drink, along with shelter and clothing, all come from the earth. No wonder our Native American friends refer to our environment as Holy Mother Earth.
We have the awesome responsibility or stewardship of our earthly home. While the earth and everything in it belongs to God, we are here to take care of it, and use it to our advantage for the things we need. The wonderful gifts of food, water, shelter and energy are created for our needs and used properly make our lives sustainable, easier and better. We have so many resources that we actually set aside vast areas of land for parks and recreation!
Who has not been refreshed by visiting nature, not only the parks? If you have not gotten into nature or one of the vast parks, please do so. You will get a new lease on life. “In verdant pastures he gives me repose. By still waters he leads me. He refreshes my soul.” Psalm 23.
I am reminded of an old story. Once there was a farmer who had a goose who laid gold eggs. Every day he collected the gold eggs and lived well. One day, he got greedy and wanted all the gold so he killed his goose, hoping to get all the gold out of her. In his greed he lost everything.
The earth is our golden goose. If we kill her through mismanagement, we are doomed. Thankfully we have farmers who use best practices to care for the land and not just profit. Many people recycle, use LED lights, and use as little energy as possible.
Our country is investing in solar and wind power, along with cars that are less polluting. We can also vote for politicians who promote the care of our environment. While the earth and all that is in it is a gift from God to us, for our use, we need to careful not to “kill the golden goose.”
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”