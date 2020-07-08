HARRISON – Mid Michigan College coaching staff and student-athletes are hosting two upcoming youth athletic camps.
Laker Basketball Camp is scheduled for Tuesday, July 28 at Morey Courts in Mt. Pleasant. A session for participants 3rd-8th grades takes place from 1 p.m. until 4:30 p.m. at a cost of $40 each and includes a t-shirt. A session for participants 9th-12th grades takes place from 5:30-9 p.m. at a cost of $40 each and includes a t-shirt.
Laker Softball Camp is scheduled for Wednesday, August 19 at Shepherd High School Baseball/Softball Complex. Participants 10-18 years of age are welcome and camp takes place 9 a.m. until 3 p.m. at a cost of $75 each which includes a t-shirt.
Registration for each camp can be completed online at midlakers.com.
“From being full-time students to attending practices and games, and from staying on top of their studies to working part-time jobs, Mid’s student-athletes go above and beyond, and are looking forward to working with local youth as part of their student-athlete responsibilities,” noted Ryan Harkrader, Mid Michigan College Athletic Director.
Currently, Mid supports six NJCAA teams: men’s and women’s basketball, baseball, softball, and men’s and women’s bowling.
For more information about the camps and Laker Athletics at Mid Michigan College, visit midmich.edu/athletics or contact Ryan Harkrader at rharkrader@midmich.edu or 989-386-6622 ext. 548.