GLADWIN – On Thursday, July 25, at the Wagarville Community United Methodist Church, the Ladies Luncheon group hosted a lunch where a program was presented by a visiting missionary. Pierre Diamba Manya, MD, is a missionary with the United Methodist General Board of Global Ministries, currently serving in health and medical services for the United Methodist Church in the Ivory Coast, West Africa. Previously he served in the Democratic Republic of Congo 2007-2017. A gynecologist and surgeon, he has been in medical mission since 1984. Dr. Manya is married to Pauline Ohandjo Manya, a nurse and secondary-school English teacher. They have six children, three boys and three girls. The goal of all his work is to save and prolong lives.
“I perceive my work as a ministry,” he says. “Physical healing was a key part of Jesus’ ministry. He wanted people to be whole and sound in body, mind, and spirit. The Bible tells us in Matthew 9:35 that Jesus traveled around through all the cities and villages, teaching, preaching the good news of the kingdom, and healing people of every sort of illness. So, when I treat people, or do surgery, it is God who helps to heal them. When they are healed, they thank God and sing songs of praise and become followers of Jesus Christ. It is a way of evangelization.”
Wagarville Community United Methodist Church members have been supporting Dr. Manya for several years and were very pleased that he and his wife were able to visit them and talk about their work.