BEAVERTON – The Miss Beaverton Scholarship Pageant for the 2020 year has a fairytale theme. The pageant this year will be an online event instead of in-person due to social distancing regulations.
According to the pageant’s Facebook page, if a girl is between ages 16 and 18 years old, and she lives in Beaverton, then she would be able to qualify to be a part of the Miss Beaverton Scholarship Pageant.
The pageant will be held on Saturday, June 20 at 6:30 p.m. The contestants for this year are shown in the photos above.