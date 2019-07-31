MIDLAND – Airlifter Brass, the Brass Quintet of the United States Air Force Band of Mid-America, will perform a free concert of military marches, jazz standards and original arrangements of patriotic favorites at the Midland Center for the Arts on Tuesday, Aug. 20 at 7 p.m.
With the traditional instrumentation of two trumpets, French horn, trombone and tuba plus percussion, the ensemble is known for its versatility and outstanding musicianship. Their performance repertoire spans five centuries, from the sounds of the Renaissance to the diversity of American musical styles, and each Airlifter Brass program is thoughtfully planned for a blend of inspiration and entertainment. These six gifted players represent the skill and professionalism of the United States Air Force as musical ambassadors before military and civilian audiences throughout the band’s ten-state area of responsibility.
While the Airlifter Brass concert at the Midland Center for the Arts is free, a ticket is required for admission and can be acquired online at www.mcfta.org, through the Center box office or at the door on the day of the event while availability lasts.
Midland Center for the Arts, Inc. is a cultural center for Mid-Michigan and the state, bringing arts, sciences, history and the humanities together under one roof. Featuring a 1,500-seat theater that hosts touring Broadway musicals and talent from around the globe, the Midland Symphony Orchestra and more; a 400-seat theater that is the home to locally produced theater and music including Center Stage Theatre and Choirs; a hands-on interactive museum of science and art; the Midland County Historical Society; and art studios, the Center is a home to artists and audiences alike. For the latest Center news, visit our web site at www.midlandcenter.org.