HARRISON – The local Honors Students for Mid Michigan College’s Winter 2020 Semester are listed below.
To achieve President’s or Dean’s List honors, a student must have completed at least 12 credit hours during the semester. President’s List recognition is awarded to students who earned a 4.0 grade point average. Students who have earned a 3.5 to a 3.999 grade point average are included on the Dean’s List.
Scholars List recognition is for students who earned a letter grade in 6 or more but fewer than 12 college-level credit hours with a 3.5 or higher grade point average for that semester.
The following students have been listed on the President’s List for the 2020 winter semester:
Beaverton
Madison Evans, Drew Grove, Dallas Longstreth, Kayla Longstreth, Mason Oldani, Samantha Perras, Mikayla Sheets, Laken Shell, Jacob Small,Christopher Torrez, Berrien Springs, Zachary Meyer.
Gladwin
Chloe Brubaker, Daniel Matthews, Julie Pellerito, Austin Raymond, Justin Raymond, Shelby Raymond, Hannah Ryll, Joseph Seidel.
The following students have been listed on the Dean’s List for the 2020 winter semester:
Gladwin
Taylor Eagleson, Grace Feuerstein, Justin Fisher, Lilly-Rose Frehling, Kyle Gravelle, Carly Haines, Steven Haupt, Kaitlyn Johnson, Mia McLaughlin, Christopher Pellerito, Kassidee Roggow, Matthew Stegeman.
The following students have been listed on the Scholar’s List for the 2020 winter semester:
Beaverton
MacKenzie Alexander, Kayla Augustine, Lori Bergman, Hannah Bingham, Rebecca Birnbaum, Suzanna Brancheau, Chastine Brushaber, Jacob Cassiday, Cora Fassett, Michael Foster, Samuel Gerow, Molly Gerow, Cole Govitz, Michael Hartwell, Chastity Hooper, Aspen Ireland, Danielle Jacobs, Delaney Johnston, Brayde Keeley, Kim Keeley, Anna Killian, Mikayla Longstreth, Jacinta Lyons, Haley Marsh, Scotty McFarland Jr, Jaedyn Myers, Rayne Myers.
Gladwin
Dana Anderson, Mary Baidoo, Ryan Brown, Whitney Brown, Lillian Brumm, Kelsey Cameron, Sydney Conley, Greta Edick, Mark Fassett, Austin Fitzpatrick, Kati Fry, Ashlyn Guild, Terry Hilliard, Noah Lambert, Sara Macon, Dariyan Mewhiney, Elissandra Miller, Kimberly Morgan, Taylor Muma, Kiley Murphy, Mara Pellerito, Abigail Quick, Mario Sangret-Savalle, Angela Scott, Brianna Shea, Kearstin Simrau, Tiffany Stump, Emma Vannest, Rori Walker.
Rhodes
Mariaha Riley.
