GLADWIN COUNTY – We are excited to celebrate our newest Community Based match! Big Sister Therese Cleary met her Little Sister Chloe last week. They are looking forward to getting to know each other while spending time together doing fun activities like walking dogs together, playing board games together, spending time outdoors being active, talking, and much more.
Thank you Therese for being a leader in the community and helping to ignite the power and promise of youth!
It only takes four hours a month to make a positive difference in a child’s life. Learn more by contacting us at 989-386-9304, info@midmichiganbbbs.org, or message us on Facebook.