GLADWIN COUNTY – A recent survey completed by the U.S. Census Bureau indicates that Low-Income and Younger Adults have been hardest hit by the loss of income during COVID-19. Michigan Works! Region 7B, which covers Arenac, Clare, Gladwin, Iosco, Ogemaw and Roscommon Counties, has a program that is perfectly poised to help these younger adults, age 18-24, propel their future forward into a meaningful career.
The Summer Young Professional Training Program includes work readiness training, OSHA-10 certification, building skills for success in the workplace, as well as a four week on the job training placement with a local employer. This five week program is a 40 hour per week paid training experience and includes a $200 bonus with the completion of all program requirements.
If you or someone you know might be interested in this program, please refer them to text or call LeeAnne at 989-303-8145 or McKenna at 989-787-0087 right away. All applicants to the program must respond before July 10; class space is limited.