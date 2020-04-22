MICHIGAN – Youth ages four and up are welcome to come and explore the oceans with the Michigan 4-H program and Madison Dix an Aquarium Educator from Boston, Massachusetts every Thursday from April 23 until May 14. Learn about the oceans and the animals that thrive there in these fun half hour lessons that you can do right from the comfort of your home. To register go to https://events.anr.msu.edu/ocean/. Each Session includes links to activity pages and live webcams of ocean creatures youth can view.  

