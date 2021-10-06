Beaverton
Michael D. Whitmill II has retired from the U.S. Army after 26 years of service. During his time in the military, Whitmill was deployed a total of five times. His family remains forever thankful that he has returned home each time.
“I am very proud of him,” Michael’s mother, Robin Whitmill of Beaverton said. “We were so relieved each time he would come home alive from his deployments.”
Michael is a father to Joshua (18) who enlisted in U.S. Marines in July 2021 as well as Kathryn (16) and Samuel (14) who live with their mother in Georgia.
Michael joined the U.S. Army in June 1995 as part of the 19K Abrams Tank Crew. He went to basic training at Fort Knox, KY and was promoted to Private First Class at graduation. His first assignment was 3-67 Armor, 4ID at Fort Hood, TX from 1995-1998 where he was a tank loader, driver, and gunner. After that, he was sent to Bad Kreuznach, Germany. From 1998-2001, he was part of the 1st Armored Division where he made Sergeant and then Staff Sergeant and served on Division Staff.
Michael was then part of the 2nd Squadron, 3D Armored Cavalry Regiment at Fort Carson, CO from 2001-2006 and went with the unit when it moved to Fort Hood, TX. He was there from 2006-2009 where he made Sergeant First Class and served as a Tank Platoon Sergeant.
He was deployed three times with 3D ACR, OIF 1 from 2003-2004, OIF III from 2005-2006 and again from 2007-2009 during the surge in Iraq. After that, he moved from Fort Hood, TX to Camp Shelby, MS where he served in 177th Armor Brigade Headquarters from 2009-2012. There, Michael made Master Sergeant and served as the Brigade Operations Sergeant.
He was sent to Fort Drum, NY in 2012 and was stationed there until 2016 serving as First Sergeant in the 10th Mountain Division (in 3-71 CAV, HHC 3BSTB, and HHT 1-89 CAV). During his time at Fort Drum, he was deployed to Afghanistan twice, first from 2012-2014 and then from 2015-2016.
After his second tour, he moved to serve in Cadet Command at The University of Alabama for ROTC in 2016 and served as the Senior Military Science Instructor and retired in June 2021 as a First Sergeant.
Michael Whitmill II earned three Bronze Stars, five Meritorious Service Medals, three Army Commendation Medals, three Army Achievement Medals, and eight Army Good Conduct Medals during his career. He also was on the Commandant’s List for PLDC (school for Sergeant rank), Distinguished Honor Graduate at BNCOC (school for Staff Sergeant), Commandant’s List for ANCOC (school for Sergeant First Class) and graduated from M1A1 Abrams Master Gunner School.