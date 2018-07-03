GLADWIN COUNTY – The Gladwin County Master Gardeners and Gladwin County Chamber of Commerce would like to welcome you to participate in their 11th annual garden tour. The tour, which will take you through seven beautiful gardens in the Beaverton area, as well as a hospitality stop at the Beaverton Activity Center, is scheduled for Thursday, July 19, from 1-7 p.m. Vendors will display garden art for sale on the grounds of the BAC.
Participants will enjoy gardens of all kinds on this tour, including flower gardens, vegetable gardens, cool and shady gardens, warm and sunny gardens, annuals, perennials, water features, and carefully placed garden art.
You will surely find something to delight you!
Tickets may be purchased at the BAC, Chemical Bank in Gladwin and Beaverton, Fruchey’s in Beaverton and on M-30, Lyle’s Flowers, Flower Scents, Gladwin and Beaverton City Halls, and Stone Cottage Gardens. Tickets priced $8 presale and $10 on the day of the tour. Your ticket is the passport to the tour. Use enclosed map to locate the gardens and enjoy them in any order you wish.
When you arrive at each garden, there will be a Master Gardener sign. Present your ticket at the garden for admission.
The Master Gardeners hope that you will join them on this day to remember!