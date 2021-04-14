GLADWIN COUNTY – A family Sunday school program which offers a child friendly lunch is starting this Sunday in the Gladwin Fellowship Hall of the First United Methodist Church of Gladwin/Beaverton. Worship music will start at noon with a spaghetti lunch following at 12:15 p.m. The lesson will begin at 12:35 p.m. based on Psalms 139:13-18 and will be accompanied by a craft to reinforce the main point.
COVID-19 restrictions of mask wearing, social distancing and surface sanitizing will be adhered to. Families wishing to participate will need to make reservations by calling 989-429-9549 before 6 p.m. on Wednesday, April 14.