“Light of the world, shine on me. Love is the answer. Shine on us all, set us free. Love is the answer.”
It’s an old song and I don’t know its origin. It may seem over simplified to say that love is the answer to the world’s problems, but it certainly is. The two great commandments of love God and love your neighbor are the only solutions. “You shall love the Lord, your God with all your heart, with all your soul and with all your mind and love your neighbor as yourself.” This is no easy task.
We have all been wronged in one way or another. None of us has not been the target of discrimination. Prejudice, racism, slavery, eugenics, annihilation of whole races, has been the default mode of the world. Only in the last 200 years has humanity begun to deal with these sins. Never before, in the history of humankind, has there been such great acceptance of people of other cultures, races, genders, and sexual preferences.
For most of the history of the world, these topics would not have even been discussed, let alone acted on. Yet, for all the progress we’ve made, much of humankind does not live in the freedom and joy of dignity that is our birthright as sons and daughters of God. Most of us are discouraged, frustrated, angry, anxious, and unsatisfied. We want more, not so much of material stuff, but of joy, happiness and peace.
Here is the hard part. If you want to live in freedom, happiness and joy, you must forgive those who have harmed you. Only then will you be able to love and be loved. You must let go of the past through forgiving others and being forgiven so that you can begin over. Justice is not served by destroying the past or rewriting it, but by acknowledging it for what it was, letting it go, and committing one’s self to never allow those evils to exist now or in the future. Only through forgiving those who have harmed us, personally and culturally and historically, can we enjoy the freedom to love and be loved. Failure to forgive, dooms us to continued social and personal strife. Progress can be made, only when we love. Want to live in peace, joy and harmony? Love those who have harmed you, by forgiving them. Then you will truly be able to live as children of God.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”