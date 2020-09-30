There is an old saying, “It takes one to know one.” This refers to the fact that one cannot understand what another person is experiencing unless one has had similar experiences. The statement is often used by people who have been criticized or judged to let their accuser know that they are not perfect either. Simply put, I cannot recognize something in others that I don’t, at least in part, have in myself. It’s humbling.
Perhaps this is one reason why it takes such a long period of study and formation for a man to become a priest, or a person to become a counselor, or for one to become a spiritual director. It takes a lot of introspection and reflection and living for a person to recognize the dark side of themselves. In the Spiritual Exercises of St. Ignatius, one of the first things one must do is examine their own sinful self.
While this is not easy and is often painful, knowing our faults is important if we are to guide others. No one that I know wants to admit to their own sinfulness. However, when one is blind to their faults, they cannot see well enough to help others with their faults.
It seems that we are surrounded by people who don’t recognize in themselves what they accuse others of doing. Is it not true that some who accuse others of being racists, are racists themselves? Is it not true that some who want to do away with guns, will use any means to protect themselves? Is it not true that some who speak against bigger government and the welfare state accept money from the government themselves? Isn’t it true that some who rave against pollution continue to drive cars and jets? Is it not true that some who say they want peace and justice continue to riot and harm others? Is it not true that some who profess to value life promote abortion? Are not all christians sinners?
Yet, despite this incongruity in all of us, despite the log in our own eyes, we do our best to pull the sliver out of our neighbor’s eye. Perhaps it is because we acknowledge our own faults, that we can help others better.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”