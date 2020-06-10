OLIVET – A total of 345 students have been named to the Olivet College 2020 spring semester Dean’s List. To make the Dean’s List, a student must be full-time and earn a grade point average of 3.5 or higher.
Of those 345 students, 134 have been named to the Olivet College 2020 spring semester President’s List. To make the President’s List, a student must be full-time and earn a grade point average of 4.0.
Kyle Schaaf of Gladwin has been listed on both the Olivet College 2020 President’s List as well as the 2020 Dean’s List for the spring semester.