BEAVERTON – During times of struggle people seek relief in many different refuges. Some turn to their family and friends, some to mood or mind-altering substances, others seek out distraction in the form of hobbies.
Then there are those like Beaverton Church of God Pastor Chris Slosser, who find relief in the hope that they have found in their faith. Slosser’s hope led him to write a book, “The Power of One Day’s Time”, which was published this year.
Slosser’s book is about moments when everything feels hopeless, and the hope that he finds through his Christian belief. He used stories from the Christian Bible and relates them back to modern life.
Slosser, a first time author, first began writing the book after some encouragement from his father and inspiration from watching the news on T.V.
“Last spring it seemed like there was so much bad news when you turned on the T.V., and I got the sense that it seeped down into people’s everyday lives. It just seemed like there was a sense of pessimism among people. I felt like I wanted to share something to counter that. The sky is not falling, there’s hope. I believe we’re creatures of hope,” Slosser said.
So Slosser set out to write about the hope he finds in his faith.
“I just wanted to share the hope I found in Jesus and convey to people who are feeling down and out that there is hope,” Slosser said.
He began writing in summer 2018, and found that once he started, the writing process was much faster than he anticipated. According to Slosser, the words flowed out after he started. Once the writing was completed Slosser began trying to find a publisher. The company he found was Christian Faith Publishing. He reached out and in June of this year his book was published.
Since then the response has been positive from his family, friends, and churchgoers. He hopes that the book will be picked up and read by non-parish members as well.
“I didn’t want it to be a deeply theological book where it boggles the mind. I just wanted it to be a practical book where it portrays the hope of the gospel,” Slosser said.
Slosser says that he wants the book to be able to reach those who are struggling, either with world events, or personal struggles. “How does this help me when the rubber hits the road?” Slosser said.
Having now written one book, Slosser is now looking forward to what comes next. Another book may be in the works, as Slosser enjoyed the writing process. For now, “The Power of One Day’s Time” is available at the Beaverton Church of God, can be bought by contacting Chris Slosser, or online at www.amazon.com.