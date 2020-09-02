GLADWIN COUNTY – River Aux Sables Chapter Daughters of the American Revolution are distributing boxes of school supplies to augment needs in their five county area during the pandemic.
Each box contains enough supplies for nine children and homemade masks for up to 36 kids and teachers. Whitemore-Prescott was the recipient of this box. More are in the process of completion and delivery in September as needs are being relayed to their membership. The group’s website is www.riverauxsables.michdar.net.