GLADWIN – Sugar Springs Golf Club recently hosted the 28th Annual Gladwin County Chamber Golf Outing on September 11. The golf outing helps support the Gladwin County Chamber as well as the community as a whole. JIB Box, LLC had the opportunity to help this year, and to support the flood relief fund for Gladwin County.
JIB Box sponsored a chipping contest where the 48 players of the golf outing had an opportunity to donate to the flood relief fund and had the chance to win a $5 e-gift card from Amazon. JIB Box was able to raise $130 from the golfers and matched that same amount for a total of $260.
JIB Box is honored to be able to support Gladwin County and appreciates everything the Gladwin County Community Fund does for the area.
Based in the Mid-Michigan area, JIB Box LLC, is a new and upcoming company that builds package delivery boxes to protect your delivered packages from weather and theft.