Gladwin
Emmanuel Baptist Church of Gladwin is pleased to announce in cooperation with RBM Ministries, an open invitation to the community children to attend “The Great Escape,” a summer vacation bible school program.
The event will begin on Sunday, August 1 at 6:30 p.m. and end on Thursday, August 6 at 8:30 p.m. All children at least four years old through those who have completed sixth grade are welcome to attend. Lessons will be taught by RBM Ministires, Inc. They will be filled with biblical accounts, songs, games, and a light snack. Children may be pre-registered for the event by calling the church office at 989-426-9861.