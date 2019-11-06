GLADWIN – Throughout the month of November, Gladwin Family Chiropractic and Mid Michigan Chiropractic will be collecting donations for two local charities, Sacred Heart Mission and Food Pantry as well as the Gladwin New Dawn Shelter. The Chiropractic offices are in friendly competition to see who can raise the most donations for their charities of choice.
The winning office will have donuts and cider at their office on Wednesday, Nov. 27. Gladwin Family Chiropractic will be collecting canned goods to benefit the Sacred Heart Mission and Food Pantry while Mid Michigan Chiropractic will be collecting donations for the Gladwin New Dawn Shelter.
For questions about specific donations needed please contact the offices or check their social media. Dr. Chris Batterbee, Dr. Jeffery Patt, Dr. Josh Rashott and Dr. Albert Sawaya are excited to give thanks this November while giving back to the local community. Both offices are accepting donations until Nov. 25 and welcome the community support.