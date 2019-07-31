BEAVERTON(S) – A bicycle ride to downtown Beaverton is a short trip for most, but a 400-mile bicycle ride from Beaverton to downtown Beaverton, Ontario is another thing altogether! But that’s what Mike Bassage, Martin Hodge, Glenn Smith, and Brian Rise just completed.
After months of planning and training, the trio of riders, with Brian Rise driving the accompanying trail truck, took off from Beaverton City Hall on Wednesday, July 17 and reached their destination on Sunday, July 21.
They biked for five grueling days, with temperatures in the 80s and 90s, and averaged 85 miles a day for the first four days. They reached their Ontario destination after a “short ride” of 35 miles on Sunday. The route took them on lightly traveled roads and bike trails where possible, taking them to Frankenmuth on the first day, and then into Canada where they stopped at Sarnia, Listowel, Bradford and finally Beaverton.
The motivation for the trip came from Glenn Smith and Rev. Hodge, members of the Lions Club. Glenn said, “2019 is the 75th anniversary for our Beaverton Lions Club. Our club created a 75th anniversary pin and I wanted to hand deliver a complimentary pin to the Beaverton, Ontario Lions Club.”
There is a long-standing connection between the two clubs. In 1943, when the local Michigan club was founded, some local Lions traveled to their Canadian counterparts to celebrate their inception. Then, in 2008, Lions Rod Roehrs, Brian Rowland and their wives along, with Mayor Nila Frei and her husband Bob visited the Ontario Lions Club to help them celebrate their city’s 125th anniversary. In 2009, some Canadian Lions visited their Michigan counterparts for a long weekend during their Spring Fling.
The connection between the two cities is not just a coincidence of the same names. Gabe Hodge, who was involved in planning the trip, explained: “Beaverton, Michigan was named after Beaverton, Ontario. I learned in school that Donald Gunn Ross named Beaverton, Michigan in honor of his Canadian hometown.”
Brian Rise was the organizer behind this adventure. A biking enthusiast himself, Brian was sidelined for this ride with an achilles problem. However, he hosted the planning meetings and meticulously mapped out the route and decided what hotels to stay in. He was the “command center” for the trip. Why didn’t he encourage these athletes to tough it out and camp in tents after a day of riding? Brian answered, “Are you kidding me? I just retired.”
Glenn and Mike are biking enthusiasts with experience in long rides and Mike has even completed several Iron Man competitions. When asked why ride a bicycle all the way to another country, Mike replied “Why not?”
Brian drove ahead of the riders and met them at every turn. They would stop for water, Gatorade, some food and a brief respite and then hit the road again. As in all adventures, a few challenges arose. The trail truck slid into a hidden ditch on the side of a road and had to be towed out, and just after reaching the Beaverton, Ontario sign, Mike and Martin crashed into one another on a turn.
When the trio reached Beaverton, Ontario, a good representation of Ontario Lions greeted them. After some social time, an exchange of Lions’ pins, and a jump into Lake Simco, they headed home. Glenn said, “Once again the Canadian Lions opened their doors, community and hearts to some weary crazy bicyclists. On behalf of our Beaverton Lions Club and the guys that rode, we want to thank them from the bottom of our hearts.”