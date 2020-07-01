HARRISON – With the cancellation of many summer programs, including summer camps, Clare and Gladwin County 4-H have teamed up to offer Let’s Camp and Explore, a free self-paced family program kind of like summer camp. Whether youth are in their backyard, living room, the campground or any other location during this time, they can participate in this program! All that is needed is a smart phone or tablet with a camera.
Let’s Camp and Explore is taking place from July 9 to 12, 2020. Families with youth age 5 to 19 (age as of 1/1/2020) in Clare and Gladwin counties are invited to participate in this free program. Families can sign up as a team or youth age 13 and up can sign up as an individual team. Teams will document their camping (or camp like adventures) by completing missions and sharing them with other participants on a scavenger hunt app, GooseChase. Camp gear prizes will be awarded to the top three point placing families.
Sign up is open through July 7. More information and sign up can be found at: https://forms.gle/gDJ3DJwV5B55h49W8.
Questions about this program can be directed to Melissa Preston, Gladwin County 4-H Program Coordinator at 989-426-4471 or by email at prest142@msu.edu.