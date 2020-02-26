GLADWIN COUNTY – We are so blessed to have Gerald and Debbie Meadows from South Dakota, making a long trip to Living Hope Assembly of God in Albright Shores.
Our new pastor and his wife have over 30 years of teaching and leadership. They are on fire for Jesus! So if you are looking for a new church with uplifting messages, come visit us at 4138 S. Oak (behind Nikki’s Restaurant in Albright Shores. Our phone numbers are 989-435-2858 and 989-435-7251. Our Sunday service begins at 10:30 a.m. Wednesday bible study starts at 6:30 p.m. after a 6 p.m. potluck dinner. You will be blessed!