Throughout history there appears to be two ways of believing about the competence of regular people. During the Revolutionary War, those that sided with King George of England thought that if common people were left to their own devices that the world would be in chaos. This group felt that the common people would destroy themselves and everybody else. The other group, the American colonists, had an opposing view which said that common people, if left to themselves would manage quite well and even prosper. Interestingly, Henry David Thoreau in his writing, “On the Duty of Civil Disobedience,” stated that the government that governs least, governs best and that the government that doesn’t govern at all is even better.
Even after the Americans won the Revolutionary War, there were two factions in the United States that had the same two philosophies. Alexander Hamilton believed in a strong government to rule the people, while Thomas Jefferson believed that individuals, left to themselves would do just fine. A limited government that did not interfere in the lives of its citizens was best.
The truth is somewhere a combination of both points of view. Societies of any kind need structure. There will always be contention between those who would be dictatorial and those would want to be independently self-regulated. While most people want to be free, they also recognize limits on that freedom. When I think of freedom, I think about dependence and independence. For me, independence means that I get to do stuff for myself, take care of myself and my family, make important choices in my life. Dependence means letting others or the government do things for me, give me money, and make important decisions for me. Freedom equals independence. Dependence equals slavery.
I think that being independent means that I work to earn my way for myself and my family. I know of no better way to raise self-esteem and self-worth than by working and being productive. There is no quicker way to reduce self-esteem and self-worth than by doing stuff for others that they could do for themselves. We have an obligation to work if we can.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”