Beaverton
The Beaverton Leo Club recently elected new membership for their 30-member organization. The youth club is sponsored by the Beaverton Lions Club and joins the ranks of Lions Clubs International, the largest service club organization in the world with nearly 1.4 million members in 200 countries.
Leo club encourages youth to develop leadership qualities by participating in social service activities. They are dependent on Lions Club to sponsor and initiate their club activities. Leo Club activities are varied but aimed at community service projects and humanitarian issues including vision and Leader Dogs for the Blind.