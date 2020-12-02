Thanksgiving turkey dinners are truly an awesome experience! And best yet, turkey is loaded with a substance called tryptophan that chemically induces sleep, so when you eat turkey it is mandatory to take a nap! Almost everyone does nap after the big Thanksgiving meal, except of course for those that do the kitchen clean up. Cleaning up after such a large meal with all the trimmings takes time and lots of effort. At our house, that means no nap until round one of the clean up is completed.
Round one involves clearing the table of all of the serving dishes and bowls, the dinner dishes, water glasses, wine glasses and my eyeglasses that always somehow seem to get smeared with gravy! First, it’s the scraping of the dinner plates into the overstuffed garbage can bag that requires two people to carry it out to the trash can. Then the hunt for various containers to hold all of the leftovers. We buy food containers on a regular basis because they disappear into the freezers, neighbor’s homes, the basement refrigerator and the “Twilight Zone” along with my missing socks.
Some containers get into the cold storage without a label telling you what’s in it, and when it was frozen. Unlabeled containers usually stay in for a year or so and then get thrown out.
The sign that the clean up round one has been completed, is the familiar hum and sloshing of water from the overloaded dishwasher.
Of course, by the time round one is done, people are hungry for all of the desserts. More plates come out of the cupboard, small pie plates, bowls for ice cream, cheesecake and cookie plates. Don’t forget the cups, saucers and mugs, knives and forks, napkins, coffee and tea. Most family Thanksgiving dinners mean people will enjoy more than one dessert, so more plates. Just as dessert time is getting over, the dishwasher is done.
Then it is time to burn your hands on the hot dishes and stuff to make room for round two’s dishwasher load. This load is usually filled with all kinds of pots and pans that were used to prepare the big dinner, they take up a lot of room, running the dishwasher the second time still does not allow for all of the dessert plates, cups, mugs to make it into the load they will have to wait for cleanup round three. At this point, the cook, the few cleaners (everyone wants to eat, but few want to clean up afterwards), and all of the eaters desperately need a nap.
The football game is blaring, the lights are all on and everyone is down napping. I had to pull a “Sheldon from the Big Bang Theory” to get into my spot, the “Comfy Chair” as I booted out a relative from my spot! After all of the eating, napping and cleaning it was time for people to go home, and of course take some of their favorite leftovers, but they never seem to take enough.
The menu for the week is as follows: Thursday Thanksgiving: Turkey dinner with all the trimmings. Friday: Warmed up turkey with all the trimmings. Saturday: hot turkey sandwiches with anything leftover from the other two days. Sunday: Turkey Ala King! Monday: Leftover Turkey Ala King! Tuesday: Please anything but turkey! Too much of a good thing! Leftovers are the “ghosts” of meals long past. They can be haunting in your digestive system!
Thus the holiday season is up and running, along with the dishwasher. I just love the Thanksgiving to New Years marathon. I love seeing family in person or on Zoom, and sharing stories of great meals, decorating for Christmas, buying and exchanging gifts, picking up all the tattered remains from the presents and staying up late on New Years usually way past my normal bedtime. Cleaning up after all of the meals, and then taking down all the decorations. Glad the holiday season is only once a year!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – Joel Vernier author of, “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer” joelmvernier@aol.com.