Gladwin
The Gladwin Kiwanis Club will continue the tradition of selling roses to coincide with Sweetest Day, a day to recognize the special folks in your life: wives, mothers, sweethearts, secretaries, co-workers, etc. Sweetest Day this year is Saturday, October 16.
Members of the Kiwanis Club will be taking orders for delivery on October 14 and 15. If you have ordered in the past, you will likely be contacted by one of the Kiwanis members. You may also contact any Kiwanis member to be sure you are included in this special event or call Duane Miller at 989-802-2024.
Roses, packaged by the dozen will be prepared by members the night before delivery to guarantee a fresh product. The price of $20 is competitive and the quality will be excellent.
This project, along with others, provides funding for the Kiwanis to continue the many community services Kiwanis has become known for. The club distributes dictionaries to third graders in Gladwin County, they also provide annual scholarships to seniors in county schools, as well as many other services.
Along with their high school counterpart, the Key Club, Kiwanis continues to find a number of worthwhile activities to serve the community, especially children and youth. Your purchase of roses makes a big difference in meeting needs in the county. For more information, contact Duane Miller, club president at 989-802-2024.