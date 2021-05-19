Gladwin
The Gladwin Kiwanis Club will be hosting their annual Spring Fling $10,000 raffle this year online, via Zoom.
This is the group’s major fundraiser and the proceeds are used to support the many projects and programs that are designed to enhance and improve the lives of local citizens, especially children and youth.
The event will be held on Wednesday, June 16 at 6:30 p.m. A total of 150 tickets will be sold and the ticket buyers will be sent the Zoom link along with the grid to follow along with the drawing.
If you are interested in purchasing a ticket, please contact Dave Crawford at 989-701-0472.