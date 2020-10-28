GLADWIN – A new year of service for the Gladwin Kiwanis Club begins in October each year. Last Wednesday, the officers for the new year were installed at the Riverwalk Grill. The new officers will serve until September 30, 2021.
Kiwanis’ focus is on meeting the needs of children and youth in the community. Fundraisers such as the recently completed Sweetest Day Rose Sale and the upcoming Gourmet Nut Sale help to support the many projects we do in the community.
Kiwanis members are committed to making a difference in our county for children and youth, meeting needs that otherwise might go unmet. In order to do this mighty task, it takes dedicated members who give their time, skills and energy to help make that difference.
The Gladwin Kiwanis Club celebrates the work of their members and each year takes on the difficult task of selecting one member as the Kiwanian of the Year. This award recognizes one outstanding member whose dedication has made a huge difference in the club and in the community,
Last Wednesday, Angela Bigham, last year’s recipient, presented the Kiwanian of the Year award to Diana Miller, who has been the club’s Treasurer since October 2016. She joined the Gladwin Kiwanis Club on September 1, 2011.
You ought to check out the Kiwanis Club by attending a Kiwanis meeting at the Riverwalk Grill at noon on the first and third Wednesday of each month. Consider being a part of making a difference in our community and the world. For more information, contact Duane Miller at 989-802-2024.