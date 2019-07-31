GLADWIN – Region VII Agency on Aging will be hosting a Kinship Fun Day at Meadow Lanes Bowling and Banquet Center, 430 W. 5th St., Gladwin on Thursday, Aug. 15 from noon to 3 p.m.
Come receive information, enjoy entertainment, and take part in the backpack and school supply giveaway for children being raised by grandparents or adult relatives when the adult is age 55 or older and the biological parents do not live in the home.
The first 50 children registered receive a giveaway. To register, call 800-858-1637.