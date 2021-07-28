Gladwin
Registration is open for kindergarten at Gladwin Elementary School. The school offers both young fives and kindergarten classes for students who are five years old by December 1, 2021. The first day of school (August 30) is just around the corner and they want to make sure your child is signed up and ready to start.
Many families are registering their child for school right now which helps the school add additional sections to accommodate the increased enrollments. Please take the time to get your child signed up in the next few weeks. You may stop by the school in person, email the principal at mrpahl@gladwinschools.net, or call the school at 989-426-7771 and they would be happy to help you get your child registered for the upcoming school year. Gladwin Elementary School is excited to resume a “normal” start to the upcoming school year.