GLADWIN COUNTY – The Knights of Columbus; Fr. Artman Council 5280 would like to thank the people of Gladwin County for their generous response to their annual Tootsie Roll Drive to help people with intellectual disabilities. In light of all the COVID-19 restrictions and the many economic challenges throughout the county, the community generously responded with the largest donation amount the group had ever collected.
“It is a wonderful gesture from our community,” said Joel Vernier, member of the Knights of Columbus. “The net proceeds will be shared with three local organizations that tend to the needs of our citizens.”
According to Joel, each organization will receive a check for $1,941. Recipients include the Arnold Center, Gladwin Community Mental Health for Central Michigan, and Area School at Clare-Gladwin Special Needs Education.
The Knights of Columbus would like to extend a special thanks to Scott Cody, Chairman Tootsie Roll Drive and to all of the Knights that spent hours at various locations in Gladwin County.