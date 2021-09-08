Gladwin
Gladwin native Jim Ogg competed once again in the United States Transplant Games. The event was scheduled for 2020 in New Jersey but was pushed back to 2021 because of the COVID-19 pandemic. The 2021 games became a virtual event, so times were simply submitted to an online hub. Jim ran the 100 and 200 meter dashes and won both events for his age group.
Every two years the Transplant Games of America gathers together thousands of transplant recipients, living donors, donor families, individuals on the waiting list, caregivers, transplant professionals, supporters and spectators for the world’s largest celebration of life. During this truly unique and inspiring week, 42 state teams and several international teams, made up of transplant recipients and living donors, compete in twenty athletic and recreational competitions.
In addition to these medaling events, there are over sixty special events held throughout the games meant for all attendees to enjoy. These events not only serve as an opportunity for donor families, recipients, living donors and professionals to engage with one another and share stories, but it celebrates donors who gave the selfless gift of life.
At the transplant games, recipients are given the chance to show the world that having a transplant is a second chance at a full, productive, and inspiring life as well as display to their donor families what their gift means to them.
Produced by the Transplant Life Foundation, the transplant games honor the lasting legacy of donors who gave the ultimate gift of life, highlight the need for and importance of organ, eye, and tissue donation, celebrate the success of transplantation, and increase the national and state registry numbers. There continues to be a huge need for all organs, and as of April 2021, donors have provided 196 organs and countless tissues for transplant in Michigan.
Jim Ogg had a heart transplant in 2008 and will always be grateful to his unknown donor. Transplant Games of America asks to consider being a donor and joining the transplant community, if you are not a part of it already.