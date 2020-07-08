There are two times that I recall Jesus crying. One of them just before he raised Lazarus, after being dead four days; and the other is in the Gospel of Luke, chapter 19:41-44. “Coming within sight of the city, he wept over it and said, ‘If only you had known the path to peace this day; but you have completely lost it from view!’” Days will come upon you when your enemies will encircle you with a rampart, hem you in, and press you hard from every side. They will wipe you out, you and your children within your walls, and leave not a stone on a stone within you, because you failed to recognize the time of your visitation.” This incident was also recorded in Matthew 23:37-39. “O Jerusalem, Jerusalem, murderess of prophets and stoners of those who were sent to you! How often have I yearned to gather your children as a mother bird gathers her young under her wings, but you refused me. Recall the saying ‘you will find your temple deserted.’ I tell you, you will not see me from this time on until you declare: ‘blessed is he who comes in the name of the Lord!’”
When I think about what is happening in our country today, I wonder if Jesus is once more weeping. Do not think that he is complacent about the evils he is witnessing in our country today. Nearly a million children are aborted each year. Marriage is no longer considered a vocation in which to raise children. Sexual morality is no longer the norm. Many men abandon their wives and children to let the state care for them. More often than not, the Bible is treated as a book of fairy tales and not God’s Word to us. Too often, the Ten Commandments are ignored, and the Sermon on the Mount viewed as outdated. Too many people are finding joy, however temporarily, in the things of this world and not in a personal relationship with Jesus.
In many families, prayer and the need to attend mass and church services, and religious education are seen as optional or never practiced at all. Many think of the sacraments as non-essential or as cultural niceties to satisfy grandparents. We seem to have lost a sense of the sibling-hood of all men as children of God due respect, created in his image.
We are reaping the harvest of our sinfulness. There is only one hope for any of us and that is to repent and begin living as Jesus and the Bible teach us. Each of us has been invited to a personal relationship with God and to be converted. When will we, as a people, return to God? When will we accept the invitation of Jesus to let him gather us as a mother hen gathers her chicks under her wings? If we do not repent, turn to God and follow his ways we will destroy ourselves. We won’t have to die to go to hell. We will have hell on earth! Jesus is waiting, and weeping.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”