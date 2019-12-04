GLADWIN COUNTY – The Clare-Gladwin Board of Realtors has named Jamie Schmidt as its 2019 Realtor® of the Year. This award is given in recognition of outstanding leadership and service for the association, the community and the real estate industry.
Award winners were chosen by their peers and recognized both locally and at The Convention, held at the Detroit Marriott at the Renaissance Center, October 2, 2019 in Detroit. Nominees are evaluated on their community service, education, business accomplishments and service to the Realtor® organization at the local, state and national levels.
Jamie served on the Board of Directors as Secretary in 2016, 2017 & 2018. She is the current
Treasurer. She served on the Education Committee in 2016 & 2017. She served on the MLS Committee in 2016, 2017, 2018 & 2019. She has served on the Program Social Committee since 2016. Jamie has been extremely involved in our Scholarship program for the past 3 years, we give out 2 scholarships to each of the 5 high schools in Clare and Gladwin counties.
In the six short years since this agent has been a Realtor, she has proven to be not only a great asset to her office, but more importantly, she has made learning as much as she can about the business a top priority. She was a Multi-Million Dollar Producer last year and again this year.
This agent is very conscientious and ethical in both her dealings with clients and fellow Realtors. Her easy-going personality shines through in even the most stressful of times.
She has stepped up to help in whatever capacity she has been asked to perform, always one that can be depended upon when needed. She has spear-headed our local Blood Drive with the Blood Center of Michigan since 2015. This year we went over by 17 donors which is quite a lot.
