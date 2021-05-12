I was enjoying one of my daily “rides” in my “Comfy Chair” and on the news they were talking about the price of wood for building materials. A board that last year cost $9 is now up to $45. That is inflation!
I thought back to my earliest knowledge of inflation, and it was when I was a toddler and had some balloons that I wanted to blow up. It was hard for me to blow them up or inflate them. The English language has many words with many different definitions. My dad was happy to inflate them as I would go outside and play with them.
Inflation also makes buying things complicated. If a product is a hot seller, supply and demand brings its price up! If there is less product on the market and it is in demand that also brings the price up. Seems either way it brings the price up! That means the consumers happiness index goes down! Our country has seen inflation before, in 1778, it was 29.78 in 1917, 19.66. In the 1970s it was 20 percent. That was due to the abandonment of gold backing our dollar. Inflation in the 1980s was due to the rise in oil prices. In 2021, we are heading for 2.21 percent, but many believe it will be much higher, due to the national debt we are accumulating.
We have several things to be concerned about. The U.S. Dollar has been the currency that the world has used because of its stability. Some feel that may change. If the next round of spending goes through, the United States will owe over 30 trillion dollars (I don’t know how many zeros that is, so I spelled it out). That may outstrip our ability to pay it off. In Venezuela, 2010 the inflation rate was 69 percent. In 2020, consumer goods rose 80 percent. Hopefully that will not happen in the US.
A contributing factor is that many of the bills that go to be signed before the president of the U.S. is included are what are called pork or earmarks. These often have nothing to do with the name of the bill but make politicians and people happy that receive these dollars. A line-item veto for the president could be helpful but not popular. It’s like you going to the store to buy milk, bread and cereal looking to spend under $10 and you proceed to fill up your shopping cart and two more shopping carts with things that are not on your list and may be items you don’t really need.
So, what is the answer to stop wild spending bills? You can write or call your legislators and hold them accountable, or what seems to happen in our country is that we often keep electing the same people no matter what they do. We should keep electing people that do the right thing for constituents and government. Fortunately, there are some that do! Thank them in writing and when they come to have office hours in our communities! As for me, I’m going to try not to think about inflation anymore and just enjoy a great nap in my “Comfy Chair!”
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – © Joel M. Vernier 04/10/2021 Author of: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer.” joelmvernier@aol.com.