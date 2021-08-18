I think we have all noticed by now that we are experiencing inflation. Gas prices are up over a dollar per gallon. Eating out cost more by a few bucks. Groceries are costing more. It is important to note that inflation hurts all of us, especially those of us who are on fixed incomes such as social security, pensions, and even those of us who receive other forms of government assistance. Inflation also takes a bigger chunk of worker’s income. While we are told that a little inflation is the sign of a healthy economy, too much inflation injures all of us.
There appear to be at least two things that influence the price of things we buy. One of those factors is the fact that when there are fewer things to buy, competition for those things leads people to want to pay more for those things. Having fewer of the things people need causes inflation. When there are shortages, prices go up.
A second cause of inflation is the result of more spendable money entering the economy. An example of this is when a new factory or business that hires a lot of people opens in an area, there is more money, and more money raises the price of goods and services. There is also the kind of inflation that happens when the costs of production and doing business go up. An example of this is when fuel costs rise, wages increase, or costs of raw material increases, these costs are forwarded to the consumer. Prices go up.
Inflation is the natural outcome of the COVID-19 epidemic and our response to it. Businesses closed, fewer goods and services were produced, which increases the price of them. While fewer people were earning, the stimulus (money given to people to get us through this awful time by the government) put huge amounts of money into the economy. More money, fewer goods, results in inflation.
While inflation hurts all of us, there is one thing we can all have that doesn’t cost us anything. Having a personal relationship with Jesus is free for the asking. No matter how high prices go or how many businesses close, or how many people lose their jobs, God’s love for us always remains. God’s love is eternal, unconditional, overwhelming, incomprehensible, and free. Thank you Jesus for loving us! Don’t believe me? Just ask for it and he will give you an experience of his love.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”