Gladwin
Grief is a natural response to any loss or difficult change that you may be going through. Understanding grief can help you face your loss, deal with your feelings, recover and grow to be stronger.
Hospice of Gladwin Area is offering a six week grief and loss series which will begin on August 3 and will go through September 7, 2021.
This course will be held at the Hospice office inside the Free Methodist Church at 1312 N. State Street, door number four in Gladwin. This class will be from 6-7:30 p.m. each week.
Anyone who has lost a loved one and is dealing with the issue of grief and loss may wish to take part in this grief support program.
Georgann Schuster, Linda Maxwell and Bryan Locey will be facilitating. These volunteers from HGA co-facilitate this worthwhile program and have done so for many years.
If you are interested or know of someone who may be interested, please call 989-426-4464 to reserve your spot or for more information.
Office hours are Monday through Thursday from 10 a.m. to 3 p.m.