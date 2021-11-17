Gladwin
Grief is a natural and normal response to the loss of someone or something significant in our lives.
Part of the work of grieving is adapting to the many changes that occur in our lives as a result of that loss. To help anyone who is having a difficult time working through the loss of a loved one, Hospice of Gladwin Area will be offering a free six-week class.
This class will offer the attendees an opportunity to tell their story, share their feelings with others who may be going through a similar situation and working through their particular situation.
Hospice of Gladwin Area will hold these classes at the Beaverton Activity Center (BAC) located at 106 Tonkin St. in Beaverton.
Classes will begin on Wednesday, December 1 and will run through January 12, 2022 (excluding December 25 and January 1), from 3-4:30 p.m.
For more information or to register, please call the Hospice of Gladwin Area office at 989-426-4464.