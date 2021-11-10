T
he holiday season is filled with family, fun, and of course, holiday food! I was waking up from my nap in my “Comfy Chair,” and as often happens, my thoughts go directly to food. We have to breathe to live, drink water to live, and eat food to live. It is better to “eat to live” instead of “live to eat!” Eating to live opens the door to a much healthier lifestyle. This time of year, my thoughts turn to the special delicacies of the holiday season.
I thought to myself, when does the holiday season of eating begin. Halloween took place in October and is in the past tense for this year. But the Halloween candies, while diminished in number, are still in the candy bowl. We usually get two to three trick or treaters, which justifies the five bags of Halloween candy we buy every year. The average American consumes 3.4 pounds of candy over Halloween. Kids consume over 7,000 calories on Halloween. Halloween, In my mind, qualifies as a holiday food celebration.
Next up is the Thanksgiving holiday feast! The average American consumes over 3,000 calories at the Thanksgiving meal. I pride myself on being above average in everything I do. Including stepping on the scale. In fact, I get nervous when I’m on the expressway, and the sign says, “weigh station ahead!” It’s kind of like going to the doctors office; the first thing they want you to do is to stand on the scale. How invasive a procedure is that.
My favorite holiday is Christmas! We celebrate the “reason for the season,” Christ’s birthday, and then the movement of Christianity. Many celebrate it from a secular perspective, and in the USA, everyone is welcome to celebrate or not to celebrate. The average American consumes over 7,000 calories on Christmas Day and a lot more from Christmas Day through New Year’s Day!
After all, with the New Years resolution looming ahead, one must put down as many calories as one can until the resolution kicks in. Statista states that 48 percent of American’s have losing weight as a resolution each year. Less than eight percent follow-up on their resolution to lose weight. So for most of us, we gain wisdom each year and also a little weight!
Eating Holiday food, desserts, “comfort food” is a tasty way to live. Many people reward themselves with food for a job well done or just because they deserve it. I don’t want to spend my life feeling guilty about food or never having enjoyed a taste of grandma’s pumpkin pie. Moderation, smaller portions, and good choices can include many holiday treats; just not too many at one time!
“Remember, every day is a gift! Some are just a little more fun to open than others.” – Joel, author of the book: “The Guinea Pig In The Freezer!” joelmvernier@aol.com © Joel M. Vernier November 8, 2021.