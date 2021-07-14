History can be viewed from many perspectives. Those who follow Darwin and the theory of evolution see history as a series of random mutations in which those species with mutations that help it survive in their environment continue to live on. Those who cannot adapt, become extinct. Another way to look at history, from a communist view, is that history is a series of class struggles in which the lower class revolts and overcomes the higher class and becomes the higher class only to be overthrown by the lower class, again. These revolts will continue until all class differences disappear and there will be peace on Earth.
The problem with these two world views of history is that they give no credence to God, a supreme being who created the universe. Darwin’s theory of evolution and natural selection is the basis of racism in that some races are considered inferior by other races, justifying a history of genocide and slavery. The communist world view eliminates any possibility of an afterlife, and no accountability for how a life is lived. When you believe that life ends at death, what is the incentive to live a good life? Why not kill the unborn? When sociologist tell us that our behavior is the result of how we were raised and genetics, there is no freedom. I’m just the product of my environment and DNA. The end.
The Judeo-Christian ethic, offers a much more sensible and rational approach to history. First, life is not a matter of happenstance. While scientific evidence, archeology, anthropology, paleontology point to evolution and have credence, we as christians believe that evolution is guided by God and used by God to create. Evolution is a tool for creating in God’s tool box. Human beings are not sophisticated monkeys. Even if God used an evolutionary process to create primates, we became human only when receiving souls.
The Judeo-Christian view of the world addresses the problems the world is facing today. It is quite simple, without being simplistic. From this perspective, history repeats itself in this way. People turn away from God and church and make a mess of the world. Then they turn back to God and church and things go well again. It is a lot like a person who takes meds for psychosis. When they begin to be symptom-free some people stop their medication, in a few weeks or months they become psychotic, again. They then go back on meds and become healthy again. Who needs God when everything is going well? We do. Who needs God when we make a mess of things? We do. We know this because of our history of following and abandoning God.
Don’t believe me? Turn back to God and commit yourself to following his way of life, following his rules and see what happens. You won’t be disappointed.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”