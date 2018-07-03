The full correct medical name is “gastroesophageal reflux disease”, sometimes called Gerd (GERD). This is a long term condition where stomach contents, most notably acid and spicy food, back up from the stomach into the esophagus and sometimes all the way up to the back of the tongue. This leaves a bad taste or an acid taste in the back of the mouth, in addition to heartburn, chest pain, and sometimes shortness of breath like asthma.
Bile from the gall bladder may also back up into the throat and it irritates the lining, even if you are taking acid blockers.
Risk factors for acid reflux are obesity, pregnancy, smoking, the evil hiatal hernia, and the side effects of some medications; they loosen the sphincter in the top of the stomach.
During allergy season, antihistamines can loosen the esophgeal sphincter. Sleeping medicine, antidepressants and some blood pressure medicine can also prevent tight closure.
Fancy doctors might want to do pH monitoring in your stomach and esophagus or pressure measurements or upper endoscopy. Either way, you’re going to end up swallowing things you don’t want to be putting into your mouth.
Your number one treatments are lifestyle change, over the counter medicine, and sometimes surgery. Nobody should eat and lay down. Losing weight and avoiding foods that irritate reflux are also good ideas. Medications to treat this include over-the-counter antacids, over-the-counter “H” receptor blockers, proton pump inhibitors and pro kinetics. Prokinetics are generally available by prescription only and cause forward movement in the muscles in the G.I. system.
Years of un-monitored acid reflux can lead to precancerous conditions in the esophagus. Alcohol and smoking can lead to reflux and also put you at a higher risk for precancerous conditioning in your esophagus. Heartburn and acid reflux is a big deal that your doctor may miss asking you about. If you think you’ve had some episodes that kept you up at night or that woke you up or that you had to walk around because the chest pain was so bad, it’s time to get it checked out. That’s why we say not laying down until at least three hours after your last meal; people with really bad reflux it should be five or six hours.
Between monitoring by your healthcare provider, prescription medication and over-the-counter medication, there is no excuse to suffer those late-night acid reflux chest pains. I have had a few myself this year and I always link it back to greasy and spicy food.
Many of us are busy and we eat too much fast food on the road and on the go. I could use to lose some weight and I have tried to structure my meals so that they’re smaller and lighter. I don’t eat so much late at night. Honestly, it’s been a disaster and I’m a failure. I’ve taught my children the worst eating habits on the planet. I’ve tried everything from the purple pill to apple cider vinegar. But we don’t give up. I’ll do whatever it takes because heartburn is a big deal.