I
often talk to people who say that God doesn’t answer their prayers for healing. Yet, miracles of healing have occurred and are documented throughout christian history. As a matter of fact, a person cannot be named a saint by the Catholic Church without being credited with at least two miracles, usually healing. These miracles must be documented, and no medical explanation is viable. Why do some people get healed and some don’t?
Often when people aren’t healed, they contend that God doesn’t exist, because if he did than the healing, asked for would happen. If it doesn’t happen, God doesn’t exist, or he doesn’t care. Another error that people sometimes make is that thinking that when healing doesn’t happen, it’s because our faith isn’t great enough. How many times have we thought, “If only my faith was bigger, then I would be healed.” Another error that people sometimes make is that of thinking their prayers are not heard because they don’t pray in the right way. “What am I doing wrong? If only I prayed in the right way, or better, than I would get the miracle.”
In these cases, it seems to me that these people think of God as a kind of mystical vending machine in the sky. All I need to do is ask in the right way and my miracle will be granted. What ever else we know, that doesn’t happen, most of the time. People begin to blame themselves for being too evil to be healed or too naïve to pray the right way. In many cases, they give up their faith, because it doesn’t work.
It is a mystery why some are healed, and some are not. All we can do is ask, put our selves in God’s care, and trust that he knows what is best for us. “For those who love God, all things work for the good.” As human beings, we see only a snapshot of events. We don’t see the whole picture, so we trust the One who does. In all cases, it is important to pray as Jesus did in the garden, “Not my will, but yours be done.”
Even St. Paul prayed to be healed from a “thorn in his side,” and received the word that God’s grace was enough for him. He did not receive the healing he wanted. Rather, he received the miracle of peace, the grace to endure, which was more important. We know that Jesus heals, no doubt. Most often the miracle of healing is inner joy and peace that comes from knowing God. What greater miracle can there be than have the grace to accept our suffering, knowing that Jesus is with us? Think of Theresa, the Little Flower who died in her early twenties. God did not abandon her. She did not lose her faith. She has even been named a Doctor of the Church.
Pray for miracles. Pray that God’s will be done. Receive the peace that only Jesus can give, the grace to accept suffering as Jesus did, uniting our suffering with that of Jesus. God is caring for us. Some of us will be physically healed, not all. It is a mystery.
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his light shine upon you and give you his peace.”