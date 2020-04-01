Yes, to all and everyone within the bounds and boundaries of Gladwin County, even as these times may seem to be one of those darkest valleys in which we will and do walk, there is no evil we should ever fear, for his rod and his staff are ever with us as comfort.
I hope you all have recognized the 23rd Psalm, here in a different form, but very appropriate for these times. We human beings are not invincible; we human beings are frail creatures and very much impacted by other creatures wherever they may be-viruses included.
So as we learn to adjust our behaviors, and as we are confronted with the loss of jobs, monies, schools, libraries, all of which give us security and hope, may we know within our heart of hearts and with every gesture of kindness that we receive and that we give, that our greatest security and hope come from God, the one whose steadfast love does indeed endure forever.
Thanks be to every health care worker from administrator to maintenance person; thanks be to every gas station employee; thanks be to every grocer and grocery worker; thanks be to every First Responder; thanks be to every worker, banker, and plumber-electrician and to everyone whose prayers lift to God our love of Him and of one another.
Thanks for listening-and may everyone who is in need, who is struggling in these times, find that help, both practical and spiritual, that restores all hope.
Sincerely,
Rev. Karen Blatt