I often get dragged into conversations where people are either liberal or conservative, for Trump or against him, for Biden or against him. I often answer, “the Lord is my shepherd.” While it throws most people when I say that, it is a good answer for several reasons. The first is, as a Christian, I believe that God is the author and ultimate authority when it comes to our world and human beings, not politicians. God created the universe and everything in it and he created us along with an innate sense of moral behavior and virtue. While sociologist will teach that we learn our ethics and moral behaviors from our environment and that we are the product of our culture, there are universal truths that always prevail.
Who believes that death is better than life, or that indifference is better than concern and love? Who believes that despair is better than hope or that depression is better than happiness? Who believes that pathological pessimism is better than optimism? Life, love, hope, optimism, and happiness are naturally valued. We are not the product of just nature and nurture, but of the God who created all of us. God knows us.
The second reason is that we human beings are not as smart as we think we are. We seem to be able to create more problems than we solve. As much as we would like to think that we can be in control of our destinies, we are not. As such, we try to control everything. I have a difficult time controlling my own life, let alone solving the world’s problems. We seem to think that if everyone gets together that we can solve the whole world’s problems. How can we solve the world’s problems when we can’t even handle our own?
We often act like two-year-olds when it comes to God and his plans for us. “Me do it! Me do it myself!” For many thousands of years God has been communicating through his prophets and church his wisdom on the ways we ought to live. They were expressed in the great commandment to love God and our fellow man. When we reject God and his teaching, we just make a mess of things. Why is it that we only turn and return to God when we have exhausted our selfish means and made a tragedy of our lives and culture? It would be better if we turn to God in thanksgiving during the best times, and not just seek his help in the worse times. Who am I to reject thousands of years of teachings by people a whole lot smarter than me?
Yet, we are free to do things our own way. Many of our political leaders and ourselves are, “doing it our own way.” How is that working out for you? How is that working out for our country?
“May the Lord bless and keep you. May he let his face shine upon you and give you his peace.”