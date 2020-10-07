BEAVERTON – Beaverton City’s Calhoun Campground recently celebrated Halloween with an all day event for campers. Games of cross-net and corn hole proved popular during the afternoon.
With all campsites full for the weekend, Halloween lights, spooky music, and decorations added an air of festivity for all. Approximately 27 costumed and excited children trick-or-treated throughout the park. The adults appeared to enjoy the fun as much as the children. As darkness descended, lights, spooky decorations, and Halloween music created the perfect atmosphere for the campsite decoration contest. Several Beaverton City officials, Parks and Recreation Committee members, and a couple of teens selected the winners. Chosen as the “spookiest campsite” was that of Pete Prechel. His site was decorated with multiple styles of lighted skulls enhanced with black lights and a fog machine. Let’s not forget the scary music either!
Winner of the “most creative site” was awarded to the Hill family. The bride of dracula, witches over a steaming kettle, motion lights, appropriate spooky music, and other scary props completed the atmosphere. The Beaverton City Parks and Recreation Committee wishes to thank all campers who participated in the Halloween Fest. A very special thank you is extended to Calhoun Campground Park Managers, Jim and Angela, for their excellent work this camping season. The park closes on Thursday, October 15 and looks forward to even a bigger and better season in 2021.