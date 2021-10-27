Gladwin County
Karen and Mike Moore strike again! The Moores are animal lovers and try to find ways to bring a little holiday joy to other pet owners. This year, the couple decided to expand on their Christmas distribution and added a ‘Halloween Treats for Pets’ event.
Bags of treats are always fun, but the Moores went a step further and asked their great nieces, Lily and Caroline to assist. Happily joining the team, Lily and Caroline took up a craft project and decorated a total of 120 treat bags. They were given artistic freedom and did not disappoint.
Pictured above are the girls with some of their work. These bags will be distributed to homebound seniors with dogs and cats with the assistance of Gladwin County’s Council on Aging. Next up for the team is Christmas gift bags and they are all anxious to see what Lily and Caroline design!