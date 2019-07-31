CLARE – Clare County MSU Extension 4-H program is pleased to announce its partnership with Mid Michigan College, Michigan Conservation Districts, Friends of Clare County Parks and Recreation, AmeriCorps Huron Pines and 4-H STEAM Corps to present our first 4-H Forestry Day Camp. The camp will take place on the campus of Mid Michigan College in Harrison, Aug. 5-7 from 9 a.m. to 4 p.m. daily (no overnights), and is open to youth 10-15 years old (as of 1-1-19).
Youth will learn about forestry, forest ecosystems and forest management. Activities include trail hikes, a raptor presentation from Wildlife Recovery Association, wood carving and burning by Dave Sanderson, and a field trip to Hartwick Pines to visit the Old Forest Trail and Logging Museum as well as a stop to see what happens to timber at AJD Forestry Products in Grayling!
Youth will receive personalized hard hats, MMC string packs and make their own personalized hiking sticks! This is an exciting, fun and interactive day camp that kids who like the outdoors will love! Please join us! For more information, contact Maggie Mieske, Camp Coordinator at 989-539-7805 or mieskema@msu.edu.