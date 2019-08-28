GLADWIN – Since its formation as a nonprofit in 1999, the mission of the Gladwin Area Artist Guild has been to bring art opportunities to the community and its members. The Guild is excited to announce its 19th Annual Fall Members Art Show & Sale on Friday, Sept. 20, and Saturday, Sept. 21, from 10 a.m. to 5 p.m. at the Gladwin City Park Community Building. Brad Olrich, Art Faculty Advisor at Mid Michigan College, will preside as Art Judge at an Artists’ Reception on Friday, Sept. 20 from 5 p.m. to 7 p.m. All events are free and open to the general public to enjoy.
The 2019 theme, Motion, will be interpreted many different ways by the 23 artists in competition for ribbons and dollar prize monies. General and Photography artworks that are not Theme will also vie for awards. There are 57 total entries competing. Cash prizes will be larger this year due to the generosity of the Honorable Judge Tom Evans for this purpose. Several Gladwin businesses, including Riverwalk Spa & Resort, Family Fare and Ward’s Furniture donated prizes and services, as well. A raffle featuring the art of 2018 Fall Show winning artists will be offered both days of this event with ticket sales benefiting art education programs in Gladwin County.
While three walls of the City Park Community room will be completely covered with works in competition – much of it is offered for sale – the center of the room will be filled with panels featuring original artworks, prints, etc., that Guild members are selling. Note cards made by member artists – always a hugely popular sale item – will be available again this year.
Families with young children and high school students are encouraged to attend to view the fine art on display and perhaps be inspired to expand their creative horizons. Please call 989-246-1030 if you have questions about this fun art event.